Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,560,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 83.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 499,015 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,976,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Revolve Group by 191.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 380,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 175,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,014,761 shares of company stock valued at $224,408,798 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.