Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

