Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 897 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 897 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $140.44 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

