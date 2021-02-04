Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $6,076,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

