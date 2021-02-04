Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

