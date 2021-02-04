Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$170.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.40 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$948.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.59. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.10.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

