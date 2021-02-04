Filecoin Price Hits $22.77 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $205.05 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.77 or 0.00061255 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00148479 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00097271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00241651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00040152 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 48,322,791 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

Filecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

