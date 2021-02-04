Financial Review: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) versus ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Electronic Arts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.26 billion 3.68 $67.06 million N/A N/A Electronic Arts $5.54 billion 7.37 $3.04 billion $4.76 29.58

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than ACI Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 4.67% 9.41% 3.29% Electronic Arts 23.51% 17.85% 12.11%

Risk and Volatility

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ACI Worldwide and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00 Electronic Arts 0 11 15 1 2.63

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $151.55, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats ACI Worldwide on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement. It also provides UP Immediate Payments solution that enables banks and payment service providers to meet real-time payment schemes and create various products; and UP Real-Time Payments solution that allows banks to address real-time gross settlement, SWIFT messaging, automated clearing house, and real-time payments. The company offers ACI ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution; Postilion; ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway; UP eCommerce Payments solution; UP Payments Risk Management solution; and ACI Universal Online Banker platform. It also provides ACI Speedpay solutions that enable customers to electronically present bills and collect payments from consumers through a single and integrated platform that controls bill payments operation. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. It has a strategic partnership with KLab Inc. for game development and operation. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

