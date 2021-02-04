Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Stock Price Up 8%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) shares shot up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones and tablets; smart cards; door locks; vehicles; Internet of Thing (IoT); and the automotive industry.

