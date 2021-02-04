Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

FTIV opened at $11.77 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.