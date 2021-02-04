FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.990-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.64 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Bank of America raised FireEye from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.15.

FireEye stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 202,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

