First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth $32,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

