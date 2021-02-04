First Busey Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Busey in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

BUSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Busey stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Busey by 702.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Busey by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

