First Business Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

FBIZ stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $174.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. Research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

