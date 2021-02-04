First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBIZ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

