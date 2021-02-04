First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 386.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $24.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $663.49. 667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $655.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.