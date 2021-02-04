First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $660.45

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $660.45 and last traded at $660.45, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $639.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $607.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,585,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

