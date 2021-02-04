First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 43,127.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter.

IYY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.67. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,060. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.90.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

