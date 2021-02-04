First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 575 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 467,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.66. 104,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,891. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.