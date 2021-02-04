First Citizens Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 4.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.78. 15,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,644. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $259.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

