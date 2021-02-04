First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 825 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.83. The stock had a trading volume of 104,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,245. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

