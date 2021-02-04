First Citizens Financial Corp Takes $214,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after buying an additional 889,869 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

