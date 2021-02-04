First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

FGBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

