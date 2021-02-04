First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 14,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.