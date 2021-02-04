First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,751 shares of company stock worth $15,644,514 in the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

