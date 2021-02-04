First Personal Financial Services Boosts Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Ambev were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 98.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 99.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 203,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,242,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

