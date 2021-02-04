First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $120.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,903. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

