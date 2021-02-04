First Personal Financial Services Has $5.02 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Target were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,658. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

