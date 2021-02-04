First Personal Financial Services Has $587,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after buying an additional 133,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

