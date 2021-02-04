First Personal Financial Services Has $7.82 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 294.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,867 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,564. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

