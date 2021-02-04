First Personal Financial Services Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 871,071 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.04. 48,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

