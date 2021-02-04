First Personal Financial Services Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 341.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,267 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.7% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 31,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 96.8% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $205.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,467. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

