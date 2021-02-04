First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.08. 35,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,482. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

