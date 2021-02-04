First Personal Financial Services Purchases 1,489 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.65. 2,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.