First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 1.1% Higher

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.68. 90,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 116,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 152,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

