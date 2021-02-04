First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading Up 1.6%

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s share price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.11. Approximately 214,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 263,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 198.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

About First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

