First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 590,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 421,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $1,430,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 353,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1,089.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 890,498 shares in the last quarter.

