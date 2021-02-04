First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $11.72 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

