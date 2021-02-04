Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.55.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.79. 136,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,116. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

