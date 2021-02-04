Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $28,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

