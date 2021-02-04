Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,426 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $19,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 82,172 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

