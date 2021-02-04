Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.66% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

