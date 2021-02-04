Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $20.58 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PB opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

