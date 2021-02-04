Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,541 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

