Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $26,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HP. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5,458.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 708,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 695,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

