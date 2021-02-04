Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Haemonetics worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

NYSE HAE opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.40. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $139.69. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

