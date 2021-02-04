Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

