Flash (FLASH) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Flash has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $756.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flash has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00154076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00088766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00065244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00240448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041452 BTC.

About Flash

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

