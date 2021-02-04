Flowers Foods (FLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

