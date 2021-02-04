Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FLGZY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flughafen Zürich currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS FLGZY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

